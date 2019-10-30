Root of the matter

Elisabeth and Kevin Brackney, of Moscow, along with their German shepherd, Sasha, get a close look at a tree that was uprooted near the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail after Monday night’s brief winter storm.

 Tribune/Pete Caster

