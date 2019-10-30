Root of the matter

Elisabeth and Kevin Brackney, of Moscow, along with their German shepherd, Sasha, get a close look at a tree that was uprooted near the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail after Monday night’s brief winter storm.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Elisabeth and Kevin Brackney, of Moscow, along with their German shepherd, Sasha, get a close look at a tree that was uprooted near the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail after Monday night’s brief winter storm.