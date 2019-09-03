STAGE COACH ROAD — One person was in the intensive care unit at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston Monday after a roll-over accident involving a Jeep.
Teka Perry of Casper, Wyo., was taken to the Lewiston hospital following the accident at 7 p.m. Sunday on Stage Coach Road in rural Nez Perce County about four miles south of Waha Lake, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
Tharin Helvik, also of Casper, Wyo., was in the Jeep at the time of the accident and was booked into the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center on allegations of aggravated driving under the influence, according to the news release.
Medics from the Lewiston Fire Department and troopers from the Idaho State Police helped at the scene.