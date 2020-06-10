A 19-year-old Lewiston man is listed in serious condition at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center following a one-vehicle rollover near the Southway Bridge.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Kheten J. Brown was driving south from Clarkston toward Asotin Tuesday morning when his Dodge pickup truck left the roadway and rolled near the roundabout along State Route 129.
Brown was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and is facing a DUI charge, the state patrol said in a news release. He was taken by ambulance to St. Joe’s and the vehicle was towed. The state patrol and Asotin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call, along with medics.