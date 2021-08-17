A one-vehicle rollover crash with injuries on U.S. Highway 12 between mileposts 112 and 113 was reported by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
The crash, reported at 1:05 p.m., was blocking the westbound lane of traffic. The sheriff’s office, Kooskia Ambulance, U.S. Forest Service law enforcement, Life Flight helicopter, Kamiah Ambulance and Miles Towing responded to the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
A two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Cottonwood blocked traffic Sunday afternoon in both the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
Traffic was rerouted through Cottonwood until the crash was cleared, according to a news release. The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m.
Earlier on Sunday, a single-vehicle crash closed both lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 95 near Winchester.
According to an Idaho State Police news release, Marc D. Fischer, 20, of Nezperce, fell asleep while heading south and failed to negotiate a curve at mile maker 283.5. Fischer’s vehicle left the highway and crashed down an embankment before catching fire. The crash started a small brush fire that was extinguished.
Fischer was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was treated and released.