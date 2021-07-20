POMEROY — One woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash after the driver fell asleep near Pomeroy, according to the Washington State Patrol.
James D. Scott, 70, of Pomeroy, was driving a 2003 Chevy Tahoe west on U.S. Highway 12, 10 miles east of Pomeroy, when he fell asleep. The Chevy left the roadway and rolled, resulting in an injury to passenger Faith L. Norris, 56, of Pomeroy. Neither were wearing seat belts, according to the WSP news release.
Norris was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston where she was listed in good condition, according to a nursing supervisor at the hospital.
Scott was charged with second-degree negligent driving, according to the release.