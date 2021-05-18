Rolling on the river

Pete Caster/TribuneRichie Lucas, of Lewiston, works on his rolling skills on his kayak in the Snake River at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston on a recent afternoon. Lucas was getting his practice in on the Snake River in between trips up to the Lochsa River for the upcoming whitewater adventures.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

