The Public Health – Idaho North Central District announced Thursday that it will start taking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for all people 12 and older next week.
The announcement was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer vaccine for those as young as 12. Before that, only those 16 and older were eligible.
The Idaho North Central District will start taking appointments for those 12 to 15 on Monday, with vaccinations starting Thursday at its downtown Lewiston office. It also announced that other vaccine providers in the area may start vaccinations for the younger group prior to that if they are able.
Parental consent is required, and children must be accompanied by either a parent or legal guardian, the health department said.
Those interested in making an appointment can do so at vaccinefinder.org or idahoprepmod.com, or by calling the Idaho North Central District at (208) 799-3100.
Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
There were eight new cases in Latah County, six in Idaho County and four in Nez Perce County in north central Idaho, which now has a pandemic total of 9,417 cases, although just 296 of those are considered open.
In southeastern Washington, there were five new cases in Whitman County and two in Asotin County. Whitman County has a 14-day total of 110 cases while Asotin County’s total is 55 over that stretch.
No virus deaths have been reported in the area since May 3.