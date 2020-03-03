Rogers Toyota has donated $6,000 to Lewis-Clark State College’s Auto Mechanics Technology and Collision Repair programs.
“If we can help the students grow in their degree, everyone in our community benefits,” said Ryan Rogers, co-owner of Rogers Motors.
The new program will be located at the new Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center, which is currently under construction in the Lewiston Orchards. The center is scheduled to be completed in time for the coming fall semester. Rogers Motors has already donated $150,000 for the naming rights of the auto shop at the center.