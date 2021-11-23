Rockslide on Highway 55

Crews work to clear State Highway 55 in central Idaho of debris from a rockslide that happened last week near Smiths Ferry. The highway is expected to be closed through at least Nov. 29, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Monday. Those traveling between Boise and New Meadows are asked to use U.S. Highway 95. A long-term plan for the rockslide area will be determined over the coming months, according to ITD. The immediate focus is to secure the slope before winter.
