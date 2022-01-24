Rockslide near Smiths Ferry closes Idaho State Highway 55

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho -- Idaho State Highway 55 is closed in both directions near Smiths Ferry because of a rockslide, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Sunday.
The slide happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. A 3-mile stretch of the highway between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley was closed all day Sunday and is expected to remain closed until at least Monday afternoon.
Experts will assess the safety and stability of the hillside this morning before reopening the road to the public, according to an ITD news release.
For travelers journeying between New Meadows and the Boise area, the transportation department suggests using U.S. Highway 95.
ITD is providing text and email alerts about this slide. Those interested may sign up for those alerts at itdprojects.org/id55smithsferry.