SMITHS FERRY — The Idaho Transportation Department closed State Highway 55 between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley road south of Cascade because of a large rockslide that occurred Thursday.
The closure will be effective through Thanksgiving weekend, the department said. The rockslide occurred during a scheduled road closure and there were no injuries, according to an ITD news release. That section of road is currently under construction to widen the corridor, which is a primary route for travelers between Boise and McCall.
Geotechnical experts are on the scene to evaluate the safety and stability of the slope and determine how much material needs to be removed. The transportation department is recommending holiday travelers use U.S. Highway 95 as an alternate route.
Highway 55 is closed between mile markers 97 and 100.
Jason Brinkman, engineering manager for the department said the objective in closing the road is to ensure the corridor is safe for travel.
“These decisions are not taken lightly,” Brinkman said. “We appreciate the public’s continued patience as we work to clear the material and reopen the road safely.”
Construction crews are expected to begin clearing the road this weekend. Crews will remove the large amount of material as quickly and safely as possible, weather permitting. The transportation department will provide regular updates of progress in clearing the road and evaluating the safety of the slope before reopening the road, ITD said.
Regular updates can be found through Idaho 511 or the project website at itdprojects.org/id55smithsferry.