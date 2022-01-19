Blasting at a new housing development in west Clarkston has rattled some homes in the Heights.
County officials began fielding calls about the construction project last week. Some residents wondered if an earthquake had occurred, and others were curious about the rules for blasting.
The Bennett Hill subdivision on the 1600 block of Dustan Loop has required some rock removal, said Karst Riggers, building official, but no special permit or notifications are required. The person doing the blasting work is licensed in the state of Washington.
Developer Mitch Dimke plans to subdivide 23 acres into 31 residential lots near his “tiny home” subdivision, which is near the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center. In addition, about 300 indoor and outdoor storage units are going in on six acres near the new subdivision.