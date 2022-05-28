ASOTIN — Practice makes perfect, and the ECH-Science team is hoping they perfect maneuvering through their underwater robotics course before they head to an international competition.
The team is made up of Ella Tretheway, a seventh grader at Asotin Middle School; Claire Ledgerwood, a seventh grader at Holy Family in Clarkston; and Merredy Hardin, a home-schooled sixth grader. Rob Setlow is their coach through the Asotin Lions Club, because the team isn’t associated with any school district.
The SeaPerch Space Exploration Challenge takes place Wednesday at the University of Maryland in Washington, D.C. The regional competition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team submitted a wild card application to qualify for the international competition.
SeaPerch is an underwater robotics program where teams build a remotely operated vehicle for underwater competitions. The ECH-Science team is preparing for two competitions; one is an obstacle course, where the team maneuvers the robot through a series of hoops. The other is an International Space Station extravehicular activity mission that simulates tasks and environments the robot might encounter — in this case, upgrading the battery system and moving tools for astronauts.
As part of their practice, one of the students jumped in the pool at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center to get the obstacle course set up. Then the robot — named Iris after the Greek goddess of the rainbow — is placed in the water. One student drives the robot and another feeds the tether attached to the robot to make sure it’s not too long and getting the robot tangled, or too short. The team was able to get through the obstacle course in 2 minutes and 54 seconds, which was a good time judging by the excited jumping and high-fives.
The team practices two times a week, among their other extracurricular activities.
Merredy said she’s looking forward to “seeing a lot of different people and how they do things,” which might help them get some tips for next year’s competitions.
The team has encountered some struggles in their practices. “It’s kinda hard with people making waves,” Ella said, as the team isn’t the only group that uses the pool. Depth perception and glare from the windows also makes it difficult to see and move the robot through the course. Merredy also said they’ve had to fix some issues with the engine and make the robot more waterproof. Now that they have some of the basics out of the way, the main goal is to get through the competitions faster.
Ella was introduced to the team by friends. “I was already interested in robotics before, but it was nice to put it to use,” she said.
Merredy was also friends with one of the team members and joined in February. “And I like robotics stuff,” she said.
Ella and Merredy are both excited and nervous. “People donated all this money, and to come back with nothing is kinda stressful,” Ella said.
However, the trip itself is enough experience for the students, a point brought up by Merredy. Ella said she’s never really been outside of Idaho and Washington and hasn’t explored much of the East Coast. Both are looking forward to checking out some of the museums like the Smithsonian Museum and the International Spy Museum.
When the team first found out they were heading to the international competition, they created a budget, including airfare, meals, lodging and the $775 registration fee. However, the cost of airfare has increased since they made the budget, now it costs $1,000 per person round trip, “so that blew the estimate out of the water,” Setlow said. He also said that Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories donated $1,500, which “reduces panic a bit.” However, the team hasn’t had as much success with other donations, which prompted a door-to-door pitch that brought in $3,731. If they end up with excess money, they will put it toward next year’s competitions.
The parents of the girls on the team have also joined in the fundraising efforts, and provide support to the students in practice and building the robots. Birgit Tretheway, Ella’s mom, drove the girls around Clarkston to ask for donations. She also helps with substitute coaching and assists the team with writing their tech reports. Birgit Tretheway has a background as a biologist at Washington State University, so she’s familiar with writing science reports. She used that experience also with the team’s website, ECH-Science.com. David Tretheway helped build the obstacle course out of PVC pipes for the team to practice with.
Birgit Tretheway and Rebecca Hardin, Merredy’s mom, are also planning on joining the team on their trip to internationals. “It’s really awesome seeing them working together and problem solving together,” Rebecca Hardin said. Although there is some anxiety traveling with the robot, and the robot will be joining the team on the plane as a carry on to make sure it won’t be damaged on the way. “Just as long as we get her there safely,” Rebecca said of the robot.
The team is getting one more chance to practice today before that flight Wednesday to Washington, D.C.
HOW TO DONATE
Donations to the ECH-Science team can be sent to:
Friends of the Asotin Lions Club
P.O. Box 175
Asotin, WA 99402