Age: 66.

Resident: City of Lewiston for 32 years.

Title: Lewiston city councilor.

Family: Single; daughter, Sarah, and son, Robert.

Education: Bachelor of Science in Education (adapted physical education), State University of New York at Cortland.

Work History: Financial consultant with D.A. Davidson for 29 years, retired; recreational therapist in Montana; physical education teacher at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind.

Hobbies/interests: Cowboy action shooting, biking, riding rail trails throughout the U.S.

Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that people might not know about you?: Did missionary work in Haiti in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

