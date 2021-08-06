Age: 66.
Resident: City of Lewiston for 32 years.
Title: Lewiston city councilor.
Family: Single; daughter, Sarah, and son, Robert.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Education (adapted physical education), State University of New York at Cortland.
Work History: Financial consultant with D.A. Davidson for 29 years, retired; recreational therapist in Montana; physical education teacher at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind.
Hobbies/interests: Cowboy action shooting, biking, riding rail trails throughout the U.S.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that people might not know about you?: Did missionary work in Haiti in the late 1990s and early 2000s.