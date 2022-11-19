The 27-year-old Lewiston man allegedly involved in an armed robbery made his first court appearance, but two other suspects are not yet in custody.

Erik M. Largent appeared before Judge Sunil Ramalingam via Zoom on Friday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. He was charged with robbery and burglary, both felonies, along with a parole violation. Largent faces five years to life in prison for the robbery charge and/or a $50,000 fine; and 10 years and/or $50,000 for the burglary charge.

