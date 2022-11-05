Road construction on a 2.3-mile segment of U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester is scheduled to shut down within two weeks for the winter, in spite of construction setbacks that have already delayed completion of the project this year.

According to a news release Friday from the Idaho Transportation Department, the original schedule called for the opening of a new passing lane for southbound travelers in November. Challenges with environmental resources, however, have delayed the project, which is part of a corridor-wide plan to complete an 11-mile passing lane on Winchester hill.

