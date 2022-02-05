Intermittent lane closures and pedestrian detours are expected over the next couple of months at the busy intersection of 21st Street and 19th Avenue in Lewiston as Knife River Corporation begins a $1.3 million reconstruction project.
The work will consist of safety improvements, including the widening of the eastbound leg and reconfiguring the westbound leg of 19th Avenue, widening the northbound leg of 21st Street, improving signal operation, adding advanced video detection and constructing ADA-compliant pedestrian crossings, according to the city of Lewiston.
Work will begin Monday and continue through the end of April. Hours of operation will generally be between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., although unforeseen conditions could alter schedules.