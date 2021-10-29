KENNEWICK — The murder trial for a Kennewick man accused of killing a driver in an Oregon road rage incident has been delayed.
Jaime Ubay-Farfan, 25, is charged in Umatilla County with second-degree murder for the shooting death of a Hood River man.
He’s accused of killing Tracey Scott Medows near Interstate 82 outside of Hermiston in June 2020.
Medows called 911 just before 8 p.m. about a car trying to run him off the road and driving erratically on Interstate 84, said investigators.
He described the gray 2009 Acura and gave emergency dispatchers the Washington license plate number.
A few minutes later, at 8:11 p.m., Oregon State Police called medics to Lamb Road off I-82 for a man slumped over the steering in a black Dodge pickup, said Umatilla County Sheriff’s officials.
Medows was found dead from gunshot wounds in his pickup.
Detectives believe Ubay-Farfan shot Medows while the victim sat in his truck after both drivers had pulled over to the side of the road. Ubay-Farfan then drove away, they said.
Investigators used the information Medows gave 911 to trace the Acura TL to Ubay-Farfan and an address in Mesa, north of the Tri-Cities.
Law enforcement agencies in the region were alerted to watch for the car and Ubay-Farfan.
Umatilla Detective Calvin Meade contacted sheriff’s investigators in Benton and Franklin counties and Richland and Kennewick police.
He learned Ubay-Farfan was a suspect in another road rage confrontation about two weeks earlier in Richland when he allegedly pointed a gun at someone.
Richland police found and arrested him on June 21.
He was initially held in the Benton County jail until he agreed to be extradited to Pendleton to face charges of second-degree murder and illegal use and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus told the East Oregonian this week that the trial was delayed because Ubay-Farfan’s original attorney is no longer a public defense attorney for the county.
His new defense attorney needed more time to prepare for trial.
A Nov. 9 hearing is set to determine a new trial date.
Ubay-Farfan remains in the Umatilla County Jail in lieu of $4 million bail.