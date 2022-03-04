Work to build 2.3 miles of a new passing lane for southbound drivers on U.S. Highway 95 between Culdesac and Winchester will begin Wednesday, the Idaho Transportation Department announced.
Construction will start with tree removal and excavation east of the highway. Curtis Arnzen, resident engineer for the transportation department, said some blasting is planned to make room for the extra land and will start once crews dig down to the solid rock.
“That will likely happen in the spring, though we don’t have a good date yet,” Arnzen said. “Generally, drivers should expect that all traffic could be stopped in both directions for up to 15 minutes at a time through construction.”
Once scheduled, the blasts will be planned to avoid peak travel times, and will typically require a one-hour road closure.
Crews will also replace the culvert for Rock Creek. For most of the duration of construction, drivers can expect all existing lanes to remain open. The contractor may reduce the highway to one lane at night.
“Impacts this year will be very similar to the project we completed in 2020 that added 3 miles of passing lane just south of this area,” Arnzen said. “This is part of a corridor-wide plan to finish building an 11-mile passing lane in Culdesac Canyon to provide safer opportunities for drivers to pass.”
Drivers are advised to pay attention to signs in the work zone to learn the scheduled times for blasts or check the transportation department website at 511.idaho.gov. Construction is scheduled to end by early November.
A PDF fact sheet on the project is available for download at bit.ly/3IGKxiF.