Two days of rainfall caused water levels in area rivers to rise, but had no major flooding.
The rain-swollen Clearwater River peaked at 67,500 cubic feet per second at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the gauge near Spalding. That was up from a low of 39,000 measured just after midnight and an average of about 29,800 on Friday. The long term average for May 7 is 34,700 cfs.
The South Fork of the Clearwater River at Stites peaked at about 12,000 cfs at 4:30 Saturday morning. That is nearly 9 feet on the U.S. Geological Survey Gauge. Flood stage is 8 feet. The river receded to about 8,500 cfs by late Saturday afternoon and below flood stage.
The Salmon River hit 28,300 cfs at about 6 p.m. Saturday and was still rising according to the gauge at White Bird.
Charlotte Dewey of the National Weather Service in Spokane said localized flooding was because of high amounts of precipitation Friday, which was more than what fell Saturday. The area was already saturated from Friday’s rain, which was compounded by Saturday’s precipitation. “It’s impacted the rivers a little,” Dewey said, but she’s not expecting any flooding, only localized rises in water levels.
The highest amount of rainfall for Saturday was the Clearwater Valley area, which received 0.5-0.75 inches of rain. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley had 0.15 inches and the Palouse had 0.24-0.40 inches.
The rain is likely to stay until Monday. There are more chances of rain showers this afternoon and into the evening as well as rain expectations Monday.
Despite the wet weather, drought conditions are still expected this summer. “Any precipitation helps out current drought conditions but as far as long term, the rain we’re seeing doesn’t have an impact on our long term outlook,” Dewey said.
The heavy rainfall affected roadways Friday night and Saturday morning, but by Saturday evening roads were cleared, although no roads were closed. Several Idaho County roadways had water on the road, rockslides and mudslides, including near Riggins, White Bird, Kooskia and Grangeville. Water covered roads in Nez Perce County near Lapwai.