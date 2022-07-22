Dredging to deepen the navigation channel in the Snake and Clearwater rivers could begin as soon as this winter.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found the work, which will remove an estimated 258,000 cubic yards of sand and other sediment from the channel and areas around the ports of Lewiston and Clarkston, will not significantly affect fish, water quality or the environment. The agency released an environmental analysis of the proposed work and its “finding of no significant impact” Thursday and has opened a 30-day public comment period.

