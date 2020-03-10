River wins round one

Pete Caster/TribuneIan Cambron, of Boise, waits atop one of the tubes of his cataraft while his paddling partner, Jesse Antes, of Cascade, makes his way down the steep rocky embankment under the Time Zone Bridge north of Riggins on Sunday afternoon. Cambron and Antes were navigating a set of Salmon River rapids near Riggins when Antes flipped his kayak and spilled into the river. Other than a having to maneuver along the rocky banks, Antes was fine. But the two men called it a day soon afterward.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

