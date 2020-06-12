River running

Zoey Phelps (left) makes a tight turn on her water scooter as she rides along with her father, Travis Phelps, both of Lewiston, as they cool off on a hot Thursday afternoon at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. The temperature briefly hit 88 degrees Thursday, but the weather is expected to change over the next few days, with lots of rain in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

