River of No Return quarter making its debut next week

The United States Mint will hold a launch ceremony in Salmon, Idaho, next week for the release of the new Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter.
The quarter is part of the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, which honors national parks, forests and historic sites in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia and five American territories.
Ten dollar rolls of quarters will be available for purchase after the ceremony, which begins at 9 a.m. PDT Nov. 6. The event will be streamed live online on the U.S. Forest Service Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/salmonchallisnf.
David Ryder, director of the U.S. Mint, will be in attendance, along with Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson, former Idaho Congressman Larry LaRocco and other dignitaries.
Congress established the River of No Return Wilderness in 1980; it is the largest contiguous wilderness area in the Lower 48 states. Church, who represented Idaho in the U.S. Senate from 1957-81, was instrumental in preserving the area; his name was added to it in 1984, in honor of that work. However, while the U.S. Mint refers to the coin as the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter, Church’s name does not appear on the design.