PALOUSE — Backyards turned into ponds. Parks turned into lakes. A local river edged closer and closer to major roadways.
Heavy rains the past several days caused the Palouse River to overflow Tuesday and flood sections of Potlatch and Palouse. According to National Weather Service data, the river reached 18.84 feet at what appeared to be its crest Tuesday morning. The record is 22.1 feet, set in 1996.
Dana Anderson lives in a house along the river and watched late Tuesday morning as his yard became submerged in the rapidly rising water.
The 20-year Palouse resident has gone through this experience a handful of times before.
“You just ride it out,” he said, later adding that the inside of his house is still dry.
However, it was a new experience for his 7-year-old son, Lane.
“I’ve never seen a flood in my life,” Lane Anderson said.
Just a few yards away from their property, Hayton-Greene Park was almost completely underwater. Swing sets and park shelters were unreachable as the river flowed through the park and across Main Street.
The city restricted vehicle access to that part of Main Street. Palouse Mayor Tim Sievers said this is the worst flooding he has seen in many years. He said residents were waiting for the water to crest and start to dissipate.
“Palouse is the type of place, though, that if things go bad, we come together pretty quick to find ways to help our neighbors,” he said. “So, if things do start getting bad and it starts backing up into people’s houses and things like that, I think what we’ll start to see is neighbors mobilizing to help neighbors.”
The other nearby park, the Lion’s Club Ancel Jeffers Memorial RV Park, was also flooded. Sections of the park’s trail, called the Palouse Native Plant Walk, was swept away in the river. The picnic tables disappeared under the muddy surface.
Lions Club member Brad Pearce said this is usually the time of year when the Lions Club is mowing the park. Instead, it has to wait for multiple feet of water to recede before the grass becomes visible again.
Pearce said he woke up in the morning and discovered his Ford F-350 was partially submerged.
Across the state border in Potlatch, the river edged closer to State Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 95. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, water came over the roadway on State Highway 6 early Tuesday morning but no roadways were closed. Backyards were flooded, as was one of the town’s baseball fields and a local tree farm.
Mayor David Brown said one of the city’s major concerns is the wastewater treatment facility, which is located near where flooding occurred. Much of the town is protected from major flooding because it is located on a hill.
Brown said he did not expect the river to reach this level.
“I thought it’d be lower this morning and, gosh, it really shocked me to see what I saw,” he said.
