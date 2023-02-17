Dan Berger woke up on Friday with some items left on his to-do list before catching an international flight to South America a few days later.

He’d scheduled a haircut and a COVID-19 booster appointment and planned to squeeze in some last-minute shopping. He’d be out of the country for three weeks, and his rheumatologist advised that he get another dose of the vaccine before leaving, since the protection from his latest shot was slated to wane.