Ripple effect

A boat leaves ripples in its wake on the glassy surface of the Snake River on Thursday as it carves a path toward the Southway Boat Ramp in Lewiston. Cooler temperatures continued in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with a high of 83 degrees Thursday. The forecast is on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

A boat leaves ripples in its wake on the glassy surface of the Snake River on Thursday as it carves a path toward the Southway Boat Ramp. Cooler temperatures continued in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Thursday, with a high of 83 degrees. The forecast in on Page 6A.

Tags