GRANGEVILLE — It’s been a year of cancellations: no parades, no parties, no fancy holiday celebrations.
One thing that has remained — and in Grangeville it’s a bigger deal than ever — is the nightly run around town of the Santa truck — a 1941 vintage Buffalo fire engine gussied up like a department store window and ferrying around the jolly old elf himself from the North Pole, waving and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.
“This is the first time in a really long time I’ve had more people than ever running out to see the truck,” said Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bob Mager. “We’ve always got a lot of people open doors and wave out of windows. This year, I’ve got people that are actually chasing us down, getting a couple blocks ahead of us so they can get pictures. It’s been phenomenal this year. I think it’s because it’s been a crappy year.”
Kerry McCulley, another member of the fire department, said the Santa truck makes the season seem more “normal,” especially since so many other activities — notably the annual tree lighting ceremony at Pioneer Park that usually features music, games and various activities — were axed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So this is that thing that’s normal,” McCulley said. “Oh, the Santa truck’s out again.”
The Santa truck was started in 1990 when a bunch of the local firefighters were sitting around the station, wondering what to do with the old firetruck that was approaching its golden years.
In a 2005 interview with the Lewiston Tribune, Bob Beckman, the former fire chief and instigator of the Santa truck project, said one of the firemen suggested “that thing would look good going down the highway with lights on it.”
That first year, the firefighters decorated the truck with a few lights and homemade decorations before making their run.
The next year, the crew put a little more expense into their project, and when the city of Cottonwood got new Christmas decorations, the firefighters bought the old ones to use on the engine.
A prison crew from North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood spends three weeks modifying the truck to its present gilded state, which includes ironwork in the shape of reindeer, lights that glitter like a dance hall and recorded music broadcast on loudspeakers that can be heard from one end of town to the other.
Above it all Santa Claus booms out in his merry voice: “Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas!”
“At city hall, the girls are amazing,” Mager said. “They get so many calls from people wanting to know where it’s going to be. We have a tentative schedule, but it can change. But we try to make sure that it covers the entire town, and we try to make sure it goes out every night of December that it can.”
Although the Santa truck is operated by the fire department, Mager said it’s run entirely by donations.
“The city of Grangeville still owns that truck, but the fire department tries not to use the city dollars to keep it running,” Mager said. “That way we’re not asking the city for maintenance items. We don’t want to take that money from our budget line for the fire department itself.”
And running an old engine like that is not cheap. Mager said it takes about $100 worth of gas to operate the truck for three nights.
McCulley noted that a couple of years ago one of the girls at Grangeville High School raised money for her senior project to put new tires on the truck.
Other donations are completely spontaneous.
“We went down to gas up the other day, and someone else was gassing up, and they said, `Here, let me put gas in it for you.’ So they put their credit card in for us to gas it up,” McCulley said. “So the community just loves it. And so they’re more than willing to donate.”
In years past, the Santa truck extended its nightly tours to the neighboring communities on the Camas Prairie. That’s been suspended, said John Urbahn, another member of the crew, because of the age of the truck and potential liability.
The truck also was a big hit with the folks at the local care centers. That, also, has been suspended this year because of the restrictions from the pandemic.
But the joy the Santa truck brings to those who witness it is unmistakable.
“I can remember some of the first years in the fire station, decorating with 20 of the firemen around, getting the lights on, hooking up everything,” Urbahn said. “It’s just fantastic to see it sitting in the fire station with 20 guys trying to put lights on it and decorate it. It’s just a fantastic memory.”
Mager said one of his fondest memories involves the little kids who “come running out, barefoot, no pants on, just in their underwear just to say hi and just to wave at Santa Claus. They’re so excited to see the truck … and then you got the mom chasing behind them, trying to get them to get at least some shoes on. They’re just in their underwear a-waving.”
McCulley said he loves the anticipation of it.
“For me, it’s always said: ‘Oh, now it’s Christmas.’ And people come running out, and they have cookies on a plate wrapped up waiting for us to show up. And so we come by and they wave you down and say, ‘Stop! Stop!’ And they run out with a plate of cookies and go: ‘Oh, thank you, thank you.’ And so it’s just that little bit of giving back for the community, and it’s a big deal for the community.”
