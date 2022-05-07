Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
RIGGINS — The Riggins Rodeo, sponsored by the Salmon River Cowboys Association, is set for today and Sunday.
Rodeos are set for each day at 1:30 p.m. (MST). On Sunday, the Cowboy Breakfast will be held from 6-10 a.m., followed by the parade at 11 a.m. This year’s parade theme is “2022 Red, White and Blue.”
For questions, call Tracie Pottenger at 208-469-0478. Stick horse sign-up is at noon and the race is set for 12:30 p.m.
Riggins Rodeo Queen is Logan Calvin and grand marshal is Marty Clay.
— Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Thursday
RIGGINS — “When I was told they had voted me to be the Riggins Rodeo grand marshal, I was kind of surprised — I’m not old enough yet,” laughed Marty Clay. Clay had it in her mind that grand marshals were always older people.
“And in my mind, I’m not old yet,” she said. “My body might tell me differently, but just ask my aunts or uncles — they still think I’m a kid.”
That kid, an area native and very familiar face to the Riggins Rodeo, will serve as grand marshal for 2022.
Clay was born and raised in the Salmon River Canyon to Bob and Jessie Spickelmire, the youngest of three children, with two brothers, Bill and Randy.
Clay’s life in the rodeo arena began at an early age.
“When I was about 8 years old, our great-uncle gave us a Shetland pony, Fancy. I was hooked on horses from then on; they were in my blood,” Clay said with a smile. She rode Fancy in PeeWee, Little Britches and junior rodeos in the area, and was the first horse she rode in the Riggins Rodeo.
“It was every little girl’s dream to be riding with the big girls in your hometown rodeo. What a crowd-pleaser, as it still is today,” she said.
When she was about 12 years old, her dad’s boss, Warren Brown, gave her a horse from his ranch — her first big horse.
“He said if I was going to rodeo, I needed a horse, not a pony,” Clay recalled.
With that horse, she went all the way to the State High School Rodeo Finals. She served as Riggins Rodeo Princess in 1973 and 1974, and Riggins Rodeo Queen in 1975.
“I have had numerous horses since then, all very special to me, and they kept me rodeoing and staying connected to my rodeo family,” she said. She joined the Salmon River Cowboy Association (SRCA) when she was in high school and has been involved with it throughout the years.
What started on a pony and led to a horse translated to community service and a lifelong love of the Riggins Rodeo.
“I don’t know if I have ever missed a rodeo,” Clay said.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Thursday
Lewis County sheriff steps up speeding citations
KAMIAH — “Speed is becoming a major issue in town. We don’t want to see anyone get hurt,” said Lewis County Sheriff, Jason Davis.
During the April 27 Kamiah city council meeting, Davis said his deputies have increased traffic contacts in recent months to discourage speeding in Kamiah. The sheriff’s office provides law enforcement under contract to the city of Kamiah. The law enforcement contract provides for three patrol deputies working a total of 520 hours in Kamiah. They significantly exceeded their contracted hours, providing 895.25 hours of service in January and 706.5 hours in February.
Davis reported 395 traffic contacts so far this year. Sheriff’s officers issued a total of 131 infraction citations in the city, according to a data sheet provided by Davis. A total of 56 of these were specific to driving speed — 35 were for driving 1-15 mph over the posted speed limit and 14 for driving 16 mph or more over the speed limit. Deputies issued four for speeding in a school zone and a misdemeanor for racing on a public highway.
“We’re going to try to continue to curb that behavior,” said Davis.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday