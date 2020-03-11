WINCHESTER — A Riggins man was airlifted to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after he was injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95 near Winchester.
Matthew B. Smith, 50, was riding a blue 2008 BMW motorcycle south at about 4:14 p.m., according to an Idaho State Police news release. Also traveling south was Ricky L. Dalgliesh, 59, of Ferdinand, who was driving a white 2018 Dodge Ram pickup.
Both Smith and Dalgliesh went into the northbound lane to pass another vehicle. Smith’s motorcycle and Dalgliesh’s pickup sideswiped each other, resulting in Smith riding off the road, the news release said.
Smith was taken by air ambulance to St. Joe’s in Lewiston and was listed in fair condition, according to a nursing supervisor. He was wearing a helmet. Dalgliesh was not injured in the crash, the news release said.
The roadway was blocked for the helicopter to land. The investigation is continuing.