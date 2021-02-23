GRANGEVILLE — A Riggins family turned up safe and unharmed Monday after going missing overnight in the Allison Creek area east of Riggins.
Everett Vannatta, 32, and April Sorrell, 37, and four juveniles, ages 14, 8, 6 and 3, went sledding Sunday up Allison Creek off of the Big Salmon Road.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Vannatta made a statement about seeing how far they could make it up, but the family failed to return home Sunday night and were reported missing by another family member.
They were driving a 2004 white Ford F350 pickup truck.
An Idaho County deputy searched the Allison Creek area Sunday but was able to make it only 3 miles up the road before having to turn around because of deep snow, the sheriff’s office said. There were tire tracks continuing on in the snow.
Idaho County Posse members were summoned to the area with utility terrain vehicles to continue the search.
A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said the family was stranded overnight but made it out on their own and called in from Riggins about 10 a.m. Monday. They were safe but offered no further details about their experience, the spokeswoman said.