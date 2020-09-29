Ridinger retiring after 42 years with NPC Road and Bridge Department

Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Director Mark Ridinger retired Monday after 10 years in the position and 42 years total working for the county.
County Commission Chairman Don Beck presented Ridinger with a gift certificate for a nice dinner to honor his service at Monday’s public agenda meeting. Beck said he has been able to work with Ridinger both as a county commissioner and an Idaho Fish and Game employee in the years before his election.
“The (Road and Bridge) Department has been a vital part of service out in the county,” Beck said. “They have an excellent work ethic, they do an excellent job fulfilling their responsibilities out there, and a lot of that is due to Mark and his leadership.”
Ridinger said he has worked for the county since April 1978.
“I’ve been looking forward to retirement for the last 42 years,” he joked before talking about the emotional aspect of not being able to see his fellow county employees on a daily basis. “To me, that’s what work is about, to be able to interact with your co-workers and have relationships like that.”
He gave the road department employees credit for making him look good during his lengthy career.
“Those guys know their jobs, and they know their jobs well,” he said. “They enjoy their work, and they’re the ones who really made me shine.”
Ridinger will be replaced by Roy Hill, a Nezperce native and former Idaho Transportation Department employee who beat out 12 other applicants for the job.