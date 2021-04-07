Riding on the river

Fabian Glenn, of Lewiston, catches some air as he tries out his new water scooter on the Snake River on Tuesday. The temperature topped out at 66 in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Tuesday, and the forecast today calls for a high of 69. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region