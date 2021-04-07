Riding on the river

August Frank/TribuneFabian Glenn, of Lewiston, catches some air as he tries out his new water scooter on the Snake River on Tuesday. The temperature topped out at 66 in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Tuesday, and the forecast today calls for a high of 69. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

Fabian Glenn, of Lewiston, catches some air as he tries out his new water scooter on the Snake River on Tuesday. The temperature topped out at 66 in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Tuesday, and the forecast today calls for a high of 69. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

Tags