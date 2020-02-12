Riding into the sunset

Bike riders bask in the sun on the Levee Parkway Trail at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston during a mid-50s-degree Tuesday. Temperatures in the 40s are expected this week in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, followed by a chance of rain this weekend.

 Rebecca Noble/Tribune

