Clyde Longfellow was surprised and flattered when he got a call from Lewiston Roundup officials about being named grand marshal of this week’s rodeo events.
When the phone rang again that day, the 77-year-old Hermiston, Ore., resident found out he will also be inducted into the Idaho Cowboy Hall of Fame next month, along with the Lewiston Roundup.
“Getting both of those calls in one day was something else,” Longfellow said. “We were kind of flabbergasted. And to have my hometown rodeo getting inducted into the hall of fame at the same time? We’re tickled to death about it.”
The former saddle bronc champion and his wife, Edie, are looking forward to a busy few days in Lewiston and a full slate of roundup festivities, including a luncheon, grand entries, parade and lots of rodeo action.
“I’m getting my saddle ass back in shape,” Longfellow said with a laugh. “I’ve been thrown off in front of the crowd many times in Lewiston, but I don’t really want to get tossed on the asphalt at the parade.”
The Lewiston native started his rodeo career in 1961 and took an instant liking to the sport. After winning the Cheyenne Frontier Days amatuer saddle bronc contest in 1965, Longfellow joined the PRCA and spent a lot of time on the road, earning several trips to the Columbia River Circuit Finals.
“Winning in Cheyenne was the greatest thrill of my life at that time,” Longfellow said. “I was overjoyed with getting that buckle.”
As sweet as it was, Longfellow said that first championship pales in comparison to coming out on top at the Lewiston Roundup. He split first place with Mel Coleman in 1974 and was the sole winner in the saddle bronc event in 1980.
“Everyone shoots for the stars, but winning that hometown rodeo was a lot more important to me. It was such a rush and gave me a real feeling of accomplishment.”
When he wasn’t in the saddle, Longfellow hauled livestock for a living and raised a family with Edie. The couple met at the old roundup grounds in North Lewiston, got married in 1965 and have two daughters, Crystal, of Hermiston, and Kelly, of Lewiston, plus four grandkids. Edie is the longtime secretary of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and in charge of registering all the cowboys and making sure the winners get paid.
Longfellow said he had many mentors along the way and later rode alongside them, creating memories that have lasted a lifetime.
“When your heroes become your friends, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
The diehard cowboy spent decades competing in arenas all over the West and qualified for the Senior Pro Finals in 1998, winning second place. He was planning to vie for first place the following year, but his rodeo and truck driving days ended abruptly when a drunk driver flipped his vehicle in front of Longfellow’s big rig.
“That wreck wiped everything out, including me,” he said. “I couldn’t drive or ride broncs anymore.”
Longfellow was figuring out what to do with the rest of his life when he remembered how much he enjoyed being on the ocean when his father was in the Air Force. The entire family went to Okinawa, Japan, aboard a large vessel when Longfellow was just a young boy.
“I loved it — watching the water curl off the bow of that boat,” he said. “My sisters were downstairs puking their guts out, but I couldn’t get enough of it.”
Following the accident, Longfellow said he had a hankering to return to the sea. He spent a month in San Diego and purchased a 32-foot sailboat that he ran all the way up the coast to Portland.
“I’m going to get on the boat after the Pendleton Roundup,” he said. “I have it moored in Scappoose, and I go out on the water alone. Edie doesn’t go sailing with me, and I don’t go rodeoing with her.”
Longfellow also enjoys golfing and said he recently took a fun trip with his nephew, Brien DeAtley of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. They flew to California aboard a Learjet and played rounds at Pebble Beach and Spanish Bay before zipping back home a couple days later.
“That was a definite highlight of my summer,” Longfellow said. “Now I’m looking forward to the roundup and going to Twin Falls for the hall of fame ceremony at the end of October. Everything just kind of fell into place this year for our family.”
