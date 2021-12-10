A Richland woman who initially faced charges for allegedly possessing 200 fentanyl pills and other illegal narcotics will spend up to one year in prison while she receives drug abuse treatment.
Nicole C. Sutherland, 29, pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of possession of fentanyl in October as part of a plea agreement. On Thursday, 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill sentenced Sutherland to an underlying sentence of 2-6 years in prison. But he retained jurisdiction in the case for up to one year, meaning Sutherland could be released on probation if she makes sufficient progress during treatment.
Lewiston police arrested Sutherland in August along with a man they suspected of stealing a catalytic converter from a Lewiston transit bus. They allegedly seized the fentanyl pills from Sutherland, along with heroin and methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Sutherland has been in custody at the Nez Perce County jail ever since. She initially faced three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as a persistent violator enhancement that could have carried a life sentence. Those other charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement, however.
The defense and prosecution agreed to the underlying prison term as part of the deal, but Sutherland’s court-appointed attorney Nicholas Smiley was free to argue for probation. Gaskill decided some prison time was warranted, however, partly to punish Sutherland for possessing a lethal drug that has caused a growing number of overdose cases in the region.
Sutherland will also have to pay restitution to the Idaho State Police crime lab for testing of the controlled substances involved in her case, and court costs.