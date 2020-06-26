Age: 46
Title/occupation: Captain, Idaho State Police District 2 commander.
Family: Married to Tammy; three adult children, Devon, Tyler and Ah’leah.
Education: College of Southern Idaho (Law Enforcement Technical Certificate) and attended Lewis-Clark State College.
Work history: Idaho State Police, 19 years; Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, three years; Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, three years.
Hobbies/interests: Camping, reading, watching movies, traveling and barbecuing.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “While in the Air Force, I spent two years in Ankara, Turkey. Bomb threats were almost a daily occurrence and working military police and checking identifications I had the opportunity to visit with many people from many different countries around the world.”