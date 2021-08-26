Revving up their engines

Tom Hobson, right, owner of Valley Car Sales, watches as Ken Eldred, of Lewiston, pulls his 1967 Chevy Camaro into the car lot on the corner of 18th and Main streets in Lewiston on Wednesday afternoon. The dealership, one of a number of pit stops on tonight’s Hot August Night’s Poker Run, brought in a number of drag racing cars from the area for people who stopped by to take a look at Wednesday evening. Hot August Nights will also include a 4-by-4 show in Clarkston at 1 p.m. Friday, a downtown Lewiston cruise at 7 p.m. Friday and a downtown Lewiston show and shine at 10 a.m. Saturday.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

