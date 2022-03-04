BOISE — Efforts to identify and help students with dyslexia appeared to get back on track Thursday, when the House Education Committee introduced new legislation.
House Bill 731 replaces Senate Bill 1280, which previously passed the Senate on a unanimous vote.
Both bills direct the State Department of Education to take steps to identify students with dyslexia at a young age. They also include professional development requirements for teachers and administrators.
Dyslexia is a learning disorder characterized by difficulty in accurately or fluently recognizing words and by poor spelling and decoding abilities. It affects about 20% of students nationwide.
Although SB 1280 sailed through the Senate, it ran into issues in the House after Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra had introduced an alternative bill.
HB 731 resolves some differences between the two bills. It also provides more detailed directions regarding the type of screening tools the state department must use to evaluate students, and clarifies the timing of the professional development requirements.
In addition, it proposes to add $97,000 and one full-time position to the department’s budget in order to implement the provisions of the bill.
House Education Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said the bill could come back to committee for a public hearing — possibly as early as today, as the Legislature pushes to complete its work and adjourn for the year.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.