Reunion of Morning Stretch group

Jennifer Babino stretches her arm toward the sky during a yoga session with Carrie Jacobs (right), Diane Mecham and Allison Hays, along with Dolores Vincent (not pictured) at the Morning Stretch yoga group in Beachview Park in Clarkston on Monday morning. It was the first get-together in three months for the group, which meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:45-9:30 a.m. The public is welcome to join the group.

 August Frank/Tribune

Jennifer Babino stretches her arm toward the sky during a yoga session with Carrie Jacobs (right), Diane Mecham and Allison Hays, along with Dolores Vincent (not pictured) at the Morning Stretch yoga group in Beachview Park in Clarkston on Monday morning. It was the first get-together in three months for the group, which meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:45-9:30 a.m. The public is welcome to join the group.

Tags

Recommended for you