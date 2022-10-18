Retirement of longtime Dem opens up Oregon House race

FILE - Alek Skarlatos attends an event at the Douglas County Republican Party headquarters in Roseburg, Ore., May 15, 2018. Skarlatos is running for Oregon's 4th District U.S. House seat against Democrat Val Hoyle. (Michael Sullivan/The News-Review via AP, File)

 AP Michael Sullivan

PORTLAND, Ore. — The retirement of Oregon’s longest serving congressman, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, has created an open seat in the state’s sprawling 4th District in the western part of the state.

While Republicans are hopeful they can win the district that spans the southern and central coasts, analysts say it may prove difficult. The 4th includes rural, conservative areas but also the more populous, liberal college towns of Eugene and Corvallis.

Recommended for you