My daughter tells me that in the Japanese language, there is no word for “retirement.”
People don’t retire over there; at some point in life they may give up one career path for another and redefine themselves. That’s what Suzanna says I must do.
“You have to have an identity,” she tells me. “You can’t just retire. You have to have a purpose. Otherwise you’ll just grow old and die.”
I have a feeling that I will grow old and die someday whether I’m retired or not.
But I get her message. Just because a person retires doesn’t mean she ceases to exist. Sometimes, it seems, people only begin to exist — at least mindfully — after they retire. Before that, they’re busy with work, raising families, taking care of each other and on the go so much they don’t have time to stop and ask themselves who they really are.
I’m a little ways out from retirement but I am beginning to think about how I will define myself after I do.
Beekeeper? Musician? Baker? Hiker? Dog and cat butler — yes!
Even though most people I know have a bucket list of things they planned to accomplish once they retired, many also have a little trouble adjusting to life without a career schedule.
Some just can’t seem to make it in retirement and go back to work. Others discover interests they’d never before imagined or had put on the back burner for so long they’d forgotten about it. Unfortunately, some languish.
And other people aren’t always so helpful when they ask: “Aren’t you retired yet?” It almost sounds like they’re urging you to move out of the way and make room for somebody else. I suspect Queen Elizabeth got that question a few too many times, yet she stuck it out for 70 years. God rest her soul, now in perfect retirement.
Suzanna and the Japanese people are smart. Redefining oneself after one quits one career path is wise because retirement doesn’t mean a person isn’t useful or relevant any more. The sisters at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood define themselves by their vocational missions — teacher, administrator, retreat leader, etc. This goes even for the elderly sisters who are confined to the infirmary — their self-definition is “prayer ministry.” Probably the most important job of all.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.
