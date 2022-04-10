Every dog has its day, and for the Waha Dog, his day has arrived.
Bryon Palmer is hanging up the keys and retiring after 43 years working for the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department. Known as the Waha Dog, he spent the last 10 years in the Waha area working on snow removal and grading.
He earned the nickname “Waha Dog” before he started working in the area. He had shot a deer in Waha and when his father-in-law saw it, he said, “That’s not a Waha deer, that’s a Waha dog.”
“That’s how I actually got the name and then ended up in Waha,” Palmer said. “I established Waha Dog as my nickname up there.”
The 61-year-old Lewiston resident began working for the department on a part-time basis when he was 18 and living in Peck. He started out mowing weeds by the road, and by the time Palmer reached retirement, he had done road maintenance, road construction, grading, snow removal and built a boat ramp.
“That’s the project I’m most proud of,” Palmer said of the boat ramp he helped rebuild in North Lewiston by the Flying J gas station, now the Stinker Station.
Palmer said when he first started “it was pretty primitive” as far as equipment. The department advanced from articulated graders, where the back end could turn independently, to all-wheel-drive vehicles. That change also meant Palmer had to switch to joystick steering, which was difficult to get used to at first.
“That was kinda the pinnacle of machinery as far as I was concerned and made things easier once I got the hang of it,” he said. “Those machines are just phenomenal. That’s probably the biggest change I saw, was just the improvements in the machinery, particularly the road graders.”
However, the new vehicles had another improvement, the addition of air conditioning. At the beginning of his career, he was working on a dirt plod and kept the windows open because it was so hot, but it also brought in all the dirt. Now he and other drivers can turn on the AC and stay cool and clean inside the cab of their vehicles.
After all the years on the job, the hard winters all start to blur together.
“There’s been a couple winters that’s been challenging trying to get snow off the road so the public could really drive,” Palmer said.
One of the most challenging was one winter around Genesee. Palmer said it was snowing and the wind was blowing so hard he couldn’t tell where the road was. That was a 16- to-17-hour day.
It’s also an example of how difficult it is for blade operators like him to know where the road is to plow, because “sometimes you don’t.” That winter in Genesee, Palmer said he started bringing up summer fallow on the blade of the snow plow, so he knew that he was off the road.
“You back up and hit the road again once you figure out you’re on the gravel,” he said.
The other aspect of snow removal Palmer did was opening roads in Waha in the spring that had been closed for winter.
“Every spring I opened up the roads there that had super deep stuff,” Palmer said. “That was probably the funnest thing I did because it was so challenging moving the snow, the drifts were so big.”
Now that he is retired, Palmer has given up his snow plow with the Waha Dog sign on it. “There’s a pretty competent crew out there now that I’m sure will take over seamlessly,” he said.
Palmer has already passed on some of his knowledge to the person taking over his job, spending the last three months doing training on the roads. One thing that won’t be passed on will be the title of Waha Dog.
“We’re calling him the Waha Pup,” Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department Director Roy Hill said.
The winter plow Palmer drove that has the Waha Dog sign will remain with the department, but the future of the sign is still being decided. “We’re debating on whether to leave it there or put a slash on it and put ‘pup’ below it,” Hill said.
Hill, who has been director for less than two years, said he appreciated Palmer’s work in Waha. “(Palmer’s) knowledge of the county and county roads has just been invaluable just from years of experience here,” he said. “We’re definitely going to miss him. It’s going to have a big hole in everything.”
Although Hill said he’ll miss having Palmer around, he deserves his retirement.
“Many thanks for Bryon. He’s done an excellent job and he’s gonna be missed, but he’s also congratulated,” he said.
However, Palmer might not be out of the woods yet. Hill told him to “be prepared.”
“I’ll still be calling him with some questions because he has history on all of our roads.”
As Palmer looks forward to retirement, he will miss the camaraderie of the crew. However, there are other things he might enjoy more.
“When it starts to snow now, I’ll probably enjoy it a little more because every time it snowed, I knew it was time for me to get to work,” he said.
Palmer retired Wednesday and is already taking the opportunity to travel to visit his grandchildren in Omaha, Neb., with his wife, Carrie. He has two children and two grandchildren.
The ability to travel without being on a schedule was one of the reasons he decided to retire “and I just felt like 43 years is long enough.”
After working like a dog, Palmer is taking his rest with gratitude for all the years on the job.
“I appreciated being a public servant, and to be able to keep the roads safe for the public, that was always my primary concern,” Palmer said. “I was doing what I was supposed to do, which was serve the public all these years. I did what I needed to do. I think I’ll miss that — help the traveling public drive safely.”
