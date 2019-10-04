GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A retired Roman Catholic priest in Montana who pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography has been sentenced to five years in prison.
The Great Falls Tribune reported 81-year-old Lothar Konrad Krauth was sentenced Thursday to the minimum term allowed by statute.
He was accused in November of receiving child pornography after investigators received a tip identifying a Great Falls IP address as uploading an image of a nude prepubescent male child.
Prosecutors said Krauth received and viewed thousands of images of child porn, including children as young as 2 or 3 years old. Defense attorney Anthony Gallagher has said Krauth never intended to view images of toddlers.