It was a dirty job, but the end result couldn’t have looked any more sparkling and cheerful.
The Winter Spirit Christmas light display at Lewiston’s Locomotive Park takes a small army of volunteers to pull off, but Janet Ray, Mellody Gregg and Theresa Wessels went the extra mile this year by spending hundreds of hours on a special project that isn’t even in the park.
“These things were stored, and they were so dirty,” Wessels said of the dozen lighted tinsel swags that hang across Main Street. “Our hands were just filthy.”
Wessels and her friends hunkered down at the park shed with the swags starting in September to convert their old, failing incandescent lights to LEDs. And Ray laughed as she agreed that the women were surprised by the level of grime they’d attracted over the years.
“We would be covered when we would leave there,” Ray said. “Our faces, our hands.”
Gregg giggled as she remembered the experience.
“It was really fun to go Christmas shopping after,” she said.
Winter Spirit organizer Larry Kopczynski said the swags were purchased about 15 years ago, and the light sockets started failing in recent years.
“We made do, but it just looked bad because there were probably 20 to 30 percent of those bulbs that didn’t work anymore because of the sockets,” Kopczynski said.
The Winter Spirit board explored buying new swags, but they would have run between $24,000 and $30,000. And with tariffs on China adding a pretty penny to the nonprofit’s costs for new park lights this year, board members elected to rehabilitate the swags rather than replace them.
“They were kind of in good shape yet, so we made the decision to just wrap those LED lights around it,” Kopczynski said, noting that the new strings of lights have a tighter 3- to 4-inch spacing than the old strings. “It was necessary to get the coverage that we got. The tinsel is in good shape, but you don’t see much of it because they wrapped them so tight.”
Ray and Gregg put in the most hours. Wessels came in frequently to help, and several other volunteers put in lesser amounts of time. Each swag is made of seven different pieces that form the large, red central poinsettia with a yellow middle, the surrounding green leaves and some smaller red flowers. That made lining up all the male and female plugs on the light strings a never-ending challenge.
“From the very first day, to the time we finished, it was all trial and error,” Gregg said of the puzzle. “Every day. You have two ways in and one way out, and we had to change color five times.”
Ray agreed.
“You go through one color, then you’re going from red to green, then back to red,” she said. “So you’re changing colors as you go. Red, green, red, then you’ve got the yellow in the middle, and you have to make sure you end up somewhere that you can get to the middle.”
But they knew all the tedium and dirt would be worth it once they saw what a difference they’d made.
“It was so exciting for me to see it come together, and we could see how pretty it would be,” Ray said. “We did a whole one and plugged it in, and it was beautiful. It was just like, ‘Oh wow,’ compared to what it was.”
Ray added that finally seeing all of the swags hoisted up on their suspension wires and lit up last month was the real payoff. “It really makes you feel good.”
And the project had a special level of significance for her. Her late husband, Kenny Ray, was a dedicated Winter Spirit board member for more than 15 years, she said, so picking up where he left off is a fitting tribute to his legacy.
“He was very passionate about it, and I used to go down there once in a while with him,” Ray said. “But after he passed away, I needed something to do to keep me busy, and I was asked to come down there. And I’m really glad that I did.”
Kenny Ray’s contributions were so significant that the Winter Spirit board decided to name the new carved wooden bench at the park in his honor. Those who would like to donate to help pay for the bench may visit winterspirit.com. But for now, Kopczynski said the focus should be on Janet Ray, Gregg, Wessels and the others who brought the swags back to brilliant life.
“I’d go down there on weekdays, and they’d be down there sitting around the table wrapping light strings,” he said. “Some days it would just be Janet. Some days it would just be Mellody. Some days it would be all three. It’s another one of those behind-the-scenes things. If people really knew how much work that was, they’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ ”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.
Tribune’s holiday series
Today’s story is part of a series running periodically through December highlighting people in the Lewiston Tribune readership area whose generosity of spirit and willingness to take action — at the holidays or year-round — contribute to the community.