MOSCOW — The Paradise Ridge Music Festival is still expected to take place this weekend south of Moscow, but its status was uncertain for a brief time Monday.
The Latah County Commissioners approved a large gathering ordinance application submitted by Keith Haley and David Port allowing the organizers to host the festival Friday through Sunday. But the authorization came after Port withdrew his request and walked out of the commissioners’ meeting room at the Latah County Courthouse.
Port was apparently upset about concerns raised by two neighbors, one of whom was 5th District state Rep. Bill Goesling, about the festival’s setting at 1127 Paradise Ridge Road.
During the couple of minutes Port was absent from the room, Commissioners Kathie LaFortune, Dave McGraw and Tom Lamar — the latter was listening in on the roughly hour-long proceedings from Washington, D.C., — approved the application.
When Port returned, he said he has always been respectful of his neighbors and made efforts not to disturb them. He said after the meeting he still intends to put on the first-time event.
“I inherited that place with a vision, and I worked 40 years on it,” Port told the commissioners while holding back tears. “And I’ve complied with everything … and then to have people say that it’s not right or there’s no good intention, it’s just wrong.”
One of Goesling’s concerns was the small entrance and exit for parking. A 300-maximum attendee occupancy will be allowed each day of the event, which could draw more than 100 vehicles at a time. He said the road was not designed for heavy traffic.
Goesling said parked cars could block his driveway and prevent other neighbors from entering or exiting their properties. He said the congestion also could prevent fire and police vehicles from accessing the festival if an emergency arises.
Goesling said he also was concerned about the loud noise affecting his animals at night.
Another neighbor said she was worried about parking, noting she did not think the space could accommodate 75 to 100 cars.
LaFortune said her four concerns were safety, security, sanitation and sound. The safety aspect mostly revolved around safe entry and exit for parking.
Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said he was concerned about cigarettes and hot mufflers starting a fire in the grass. Port said the grass is expected to be mowed to help prevent a fire, but if it is not cut by the time the festival starts, people will be directed to park elsewhere.
Skiles suggested watering down the cut grass as well.
As for security, Port said off-duty officers will be present. Skiles said he could probably have extra patrols driving through the area to make sure people are safe.
Port said portable restrooms and hand washing areas will be available to address sanitation, and the music will not be amplified.
During Monday’s meeting, the commissioners also approved shortening the 14-day requirement for consideration of the large gathering ordinance application. Port only gave 9 days notice because he said he did not know he needed a permit until late in the process.
“I see it as a gift to Latah County to be able to bring a family friendly music event to a rural portion of Latah County,” LaFortune said.
The festival, which will include food vendors, is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Friday, 4-9 p.m. Saturday and 2-7 p.m. Sunday. More information is available on the Paradise Ridge Music Festival Facebook page or the Paradise Ridge Challenge Course website.
