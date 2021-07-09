ASOTIN — Fire crews from across Washington continue their fight against the Dry Gulch and Silcott wildfires burning in Asotin County.
The rapidly spreading wildfires had consumed about 28,000 acres as of Thursday night. Some residents along Peola and McGuire Gulch roads, west of Clarkston, have evacuated their homes, and six outbuildings in the Asotin Creek area were destroyed. About 450 structures are threatened.
Several other parts of Asotin County were put on alert and asked to prepare to leave at a moment’s notice if the fire heads toward the Clarkston Heights. Level 2 evacuations are in place south of Critchfield Road to Asotin Creek, which includes the Quail Ridge Golf Course neighborhood, Cherry Street area and Cleman’s Addition.
Level 3 evacuations are in place along parts of Asotin Creek Road, which means it’s time to go. Law enforcement officials from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office are notifying residents who need to leave their homes.
The latest map provided by Asotin County Emergency Management Director Mark Janowski indicates Level 2 is in place in the Harlow Ridge area, Campbell Grade and George Creek Road, along with Cleman’s Addition.
Grace DeBusschere, spokeswoman for the Southeast Washington Type 3 Incident Management Team, said firefighters are doing mop-up work and structure protection along Asotin Creek Road.
“They are working to establish and secure containment lines where necessary,” DeBusschere said Thursday night. “The Silcott Fire has been mostly holding in place. The Dry Gulch Fire is moving in a southwesterly direction. It jumped a few spots today, across the Asotin Creek area toward Cloverland.”
About 200 firefighters are battling the Dry Gulch and Silcott fires and camping near Asotin High School. Four strike teams and an additional five engines are on the scene, along with hand crews, heavy equipment, an air attack and three helicopters.
Chad Johnson, who lives near Cloverland, said the fire crews and local farmers made good progress Thursday. Several residents assisted firefighters with heavy equipment to help establish fire lines.
“Those planes and helicopters with their bucket drops have been a huge asset,” Johnson said. “Without those resources, we would’ve been in much worse shape. The fire growth and loss would’ve been more severe, for sure.”
Additional smoke reports are likely to be detected throughout the next few days as weather conditions continue to stay hot and dry throughout the weekend. Large plumes of smoke visible throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley were caused by fires that were allowed to burn within the border of the overall blaze, officials said.
The Silcott Fire is estimated at 10 percent contained, and the Dry Gulch Fire, west of Asotin Creek Road, remains at zero percent containment. However, an update will be provided this morning with the latest information, and those numbers could change, DeBusschere said.
The incident team is working in cooperation with Asotin County Fire District 1, the Washington State Patrol’s fire marshal office, the Bureau of Land Management, Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service.
Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin expressed gratitude to all of the firefighters on duty. In a Facebook post, Hardin said he has “never seen this much fire in the county and how all firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the day with limited resources.”
Hardin called in Washington State Mobilization teams Wednesday, and fire crews started arriving from across the state to replace local crews who had worked nonstop. State and federal crews have taken over the fire, he said.
There were a few minor injuries of firefighters Wednesday, including heat exhaustion and an ATV accident, the chief said.
Fire officials are reminding everyone that the current fire danger rating remains at high, and public-use restrictions involving chain saws, smoking and off-road travel are in effect on U.S. Forest Service land.
Forest officials closed several roads in response to numerous new fires in the Pomeroy Ranger District. Firefighters continue battling new starts following passing thunderstorms, officials said.
The Lick Creek Fire, about 15 miles southeast of Pomeroy, has torched approximately 2,600 acres on National Forest lands, and merged with the Dry Gulch Fire, which started on lands protected by Washington Department of Natural Resources.
Winds and hot temperatures contributed to active fire behavior and growth, pushing the fire rapidly to the northeast, east and southeast, according to a news release issued by the Forest Service. Online updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
