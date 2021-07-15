The people of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have donated an “overwhelming amount” to firefighters and potential victims of wildfires — so much so that the need has been filled at this time.
A news release from the Nez Perce County Officer of Emergency Management asked residents to instead make donations to local food banks and pantries. The Twin County United Way and Erb’s Ace Hardware will continue to take donations for firefighters.
Here are places where donations may be taken:
Erb’s Ace Hardware, 141 Thain Road, Lewiston. Dropoff hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Water, Gatorade and light snacks that can be carried in pockets are asked for. Perishable items won’t be accepted.
Idaho Food Bank, 3331 10th St., Lewiston. Dropoff hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fruits, vegetables, proteins, grains, dairy, pantry staples and personal care items are needed most; nonperishable items also are welcome. Monetary donations can be made at idahofoodbank.org/donate.
Asotin County Food Bank, 1546 Maple St., Clarkston. Dropoff hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A list of other local food banks can be found at this link: bit.ly/3B3NBSh.
The American Red Cross can take monetary donations for specific communities at rdcrss.org/3i8OArX.