GRANGEVILLE — Faced with 2,000 petition signatures and threats to retaliate at the polls, the Idaho County commissioners Tuesday declined demands that they immediately adopt a resolution declaring Idaho County a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
After an hourlong hearing in which nearly 50 people were packed into the commissioners’ meeting room, Commissioner Denis Duman said the board would take the petition and the request for a Second Amendment resolution under advisement.
The crowd was not happy about that.
“If you turn this down,” said Donna Laing of Kamiah, “it’s a slap in the face to the people here.”
Phil Volkman, a retired veterinarian from Grangeville, told the commissioners that if the 2,000 signatures on the petitions he presented Tuesday were not enough to persuade them, there are plenty of other people in the county who will show up to voice their opinions.
As it was, the commissioners’ room was standing room only, and cars filled up parking spaces for two blocks around the courthouse.
Duman and newly elected Commissioner Ted Lindsley listened to the presentation with little comment, other than to vouch that the commissioners fully support the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights that includes the Second Amendment. Duman said the board would agree to affirm an ordinance passed by the county commissioners in 2003 that declares those laws “shall be upheld and enforced within the boundaries of Idaho County; repugnant acts, ordinances, or regulations of government in clear contravention notwithstanding.”
Lindsley questioned whether that previous ordinance could be amended to include a Second Amendment resolution, and it was agreed that the board could repeal the original ordinance and rewrite it.
A growing number of states, counties, cities and towns, including Kamiah and Orofino, have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, stating they would refuse to enforce gun control laws that infringe on the constitutional right to keep and bear arms. In Idaho, 15 cities and counties have made such declarations.
Commission Chairman Skip Brandt, who in February turned down a similar request to declare a Second Amendment resolution because the state has already adopted such a measure, was present at Tuesday’s hearing via conference phone. Brandt was unable to be there in person because, he said, he is in quarantine.
Volkman and others said it is important for the commissioners to make a stand because constitutional freedoms are currently under attack by Congress and the Biden administration.
He also said Idaho Gov. Brad Little is in on the game because he shut down the state last year because of “a questionable pandemic.” Volkman implied Little’s motives had to do with receiving federal money and asked: “Would he cave on gun rights for federal money?”
Volkman also said President Joe Biden and “the radical left” are “pushing the most radical gun control amendment we’ve ever seen,” and while other aspects of civil liberties are at risk, “it’s the Second Amendment that’s under the greatest attack.”
Others warned the government might follow the lead of Castro’s Cuba or Nazi Germany by gradually eroding constitutional rights. One woman said — erroneously — that the sheriff is the only elected official in the county, and since the commissioners work for the people, they should support the sheriff. Duman pointed out that the commissioners and other courthouse officials are also elected.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer said that other rights, such as freedom of religion and of peaceable assembly, could come under attack.
John Silvera, of Grangeville, however, questioned the practicality of a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution if other constitutional rights were abridged.
“If we do have a sanctuary county,” Silvera asked, “who’s going to enforce it? How is another piece of paper” going to make a difference? “In my mind it’s a waste of time and a waste of money.”
When someone in the crowd asked Silvera how he planned to defend himself, he replied: “I have my AR-15. I can take care of myself.”
Duman cut off discussion after about an hour but said the commissioners will continue to review and consider the request.
