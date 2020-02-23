SPALDING — Large scavenger birds with a wingspan of nearly 10 feet once flew through the Hells Canyon region.
The California condor was part of nature’s “clean-up crew,” eating the leftovers of dead animals while making its home in rock crevices and the shelves of the canyons along the Salmon, Clearwater and Snake rivers.
But, the vulture-like bird disappeared from the area in the 1900s, according to Allen Pinkham, the Nez Perce Tribe’s historian.
“The condor contributed to the ecology, just like any other species,” Pinkham said.
The poisoning of predators tainted its food source, and the bird’s low reproductive rate stifled the population until by the 1980s there were only 22 birds left in the entire western condor population.
Condors have since been reintroduced to areas of southern California, but now there’s a local effort to bring the bird back to the Hells Canyon region.
“Why couldn’t (the reintroduction) also happen in the north to expand into their full historic range?” asked David Moen, a conservation biologist for the Nez Perce Tribe’s Wildlife Division. “Our proposal is going to complement a Northwest coastal population with an interior population.”
Moen, who has studied the birds and their former habitat, gave a presentation on the condor and its possible reintroduction to the area Saturday at the Nez Perce Historical Park Visitor Center in Spalding.
Moen has worked to assess potential nesting and roosting habitats of condors in Hells Canyon, has assessed food availability, documented potential threats and identified areas for potential release sites.
But the largest barrier to reintroduction is the use of ammunition containing lead.
“When I shoot my deer and leave a gut pile in the field, it’s targeted as a food source,” Moen said. “Birds of prey all over the country feed and rely on those gut piles, but if I shoot a lead bullet, it fragments into hundreds of pieces.”
Unintentional lead ingestion causes about 60 percent of all condor deaths. And mortality rates of the birds spike each year in the fall during hunting season, Moen said.
The condors’ social attitude also poses a problem. Often, the birds will feed on a carcass together, and so if one is exposed to lead, the rest of the birds likely are as well.
The Nez Perce Tribe has launched a hunter safety and stewardship program that aims to educate people on the implications of using lead-based ammo. The initiative has an exchange program where tribal members can bring two boxes of lead ammo and receive two equivalent boxes in caliber and grain weight of non-lead ammunition.
“The solution is literally in our hands as hunters,” Moen said of the bird’s reintroduction.
Non-lead ammo, according to Moen, doesn’t fragment, so it’s safer for scavengers.
Moen said the tribe is in a good position to usher a reintroduction plan forward, although it is likely still years out. First, the use of lead-based ammunition has to be reduced significantly.
“Tribal elders when they were little kids remember their parents talking about the big birds in the area, and the work David Moen is doing is truly going to be a wonderful addition to this part of the country if we can get the California condors back where they had been years ago,” said Pat Rathmann, a member of the Lewis and Clark Heritage Trail.
